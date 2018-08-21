Ballpark burglars hit Anderson little league AGAIN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind.- A little league wants to know who stole from young ballplayers, not once but twice within the past month.

This most recent time the Brooklyn Little League was hit even harder.

“I was pissed. Quite frankly, I could say harsher words. I’m very mad,” explains Aaron Higgins, Brooklyn Little League President.

Over the weekend, thieves cleaned out the concession stand stealing food, Gatorade, all the boxes of candy, and 100 hats meant for teams and their parents. A loss of at least $3,000.

“It just baffles me why anyone would want to break into a little league that has anything to do with kids. You didn’t steal from me, you stole from them,” explains Higgins.

League officials believe the thieves pried open the back window of the concession stand, reached in and unlocked it. The space between the bars is only about 9 inches. Not only did the thieves have to squeeze in the space, but also did every item they stole.

“It’s a struggle for leagues all over central Indiana to raise money, let alone something taken from you that you have to replace,” explains Higgins.

This is the second time within the month that the Brooklyn Little League has dealt with burglars. Earlier this month, thieves broke in and busted trophies and stole about $40.

“This time they went through everything to find anything they could get their hands on,” explains Higgins.

Last time, Higgins gave the thieves a few days to make a confession and make it right. Higgins tells CBS 4, that opportunity is no longer an option.

“I’m a forgiving person. I have a big heart, that’s why I do what I do. This time it’s a little different. You’re talking thousands of dollars, not $40. It’s a big difference,” explains Higgins.

The league isn’t waiting for strike three. The money meant for a new softball scoreboard will now be used for a security system.

“I don’t care if it was kids or adults. It’s wrong. What’s wrong is wrong,” explains Higgins.

There is a league board meeting this weekend. The plan is to have a security system installed in less than a week. If you know anything that can help catch these thieves, call Anderson Police.