Another rainy day for Central Indiana; better Wednesday

Umbrella and rain boots needed again Tuesday! The bulk of the rain has already fallen but a couple more showers could pass through this afternoon bringing another couple tenths of an inch. Afternoon rain will be quite scattered. Highs today will be a couple of degrees below where they were yesterday. Most of the day will be spent in the muggy 70s. With not much sunshine it'll feel just a touch "cool" for the season. (It just won't be hot.) Scattered showers Wednesday afternoon won't amount to much but will make for a pesky weather day. Scattered rain could put a damper on the Indians game Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be perfect for baseball! Forecast looks so much better tomorrow! If you've been needing to mow your lawn or wash your car you'll be good to go.

Hey, runners!! Thursday and Friday mornings will be the coolest we've been in two months- great for a run.

