Anderson police: Teens turn themselves in, face murder charges after 19-year-old shot to death

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson have arrested two teens after a 19-year-old was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

Police say 19-year-old Orlando Sutton and 18-year-old Michael Fleming turned themselves into police after 19-year-old Bryce Patterson was fatally wounded on Sunday morning.

Police believe the motive was an attempted robbery and Sutton suffered a gunshot wound reportedly from Fleming.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery.

A 26-year-old man from Indianapolis was also shot in the arm during the shooting.

Sutton and Fleming will be arraigned on Wednesday.