× All lanes of EB I-70 back open after serious crash

Update: All lanes are back open.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of EB I-70 are closed near Greenfield due to a serious crash.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. about 14 miles east of Greenfield near State Road 109 between Kennard Road and Greensboro Pike. That is near State Road 109.

All lanes are expected to remain closed for at least the next 40 minutes.

Eastbound lanes are being diverted at State Road 109, then to State Road 3 which will get you back fro EB I-70.