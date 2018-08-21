× A taste of Fall for Central Indiana

A cold front moved across central Indiana and brought a rainy Tuesday.

Now, we’ll enjoy a preview of fall for the next two days with dry weather and lower humidity.

Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies.

We’ll warm back into the mid-80s Friday with a chance for late day t-storms.

Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with higher humidity and a continued chance for scattered afternoon storms.

So far this has been a very wet month.

Expect a dry Wednesday.

Expect a dry Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms late Friday.

Scattered late day storms are likely this weekend.

Temperatures will be above average this weekend.