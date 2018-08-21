A taste of Fall for Central Indiana

Posted 3:42 pm, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:43PM, August 21, 2018

A cold front moved across central Indiana and brought a rainy Tuesday.

Now, we’ll enjoy a preview of fall for the next two days with dry weather and lower humidity.

Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies.

We’ll warm back into the mid-80s Friday with a chance for late day t-storms.

Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with higher humidity and a continued chance for scattered afternoon storms.

So far this has been a very wet month.

Expect a dry Wednesday.

Expect a dry Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms late Friday.

Scattered late day storms are likely this weekend.

Temperatures will be above average this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s