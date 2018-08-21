× 3 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting of pizza delivery man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

LaVon Drake, 24, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 7:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called for a welfare check in the 11400 block of Kristen Circle. EMS personnel then responded and pronounced Drake dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses, as did forensic workers to collect evidence.

The suspects arrested in this case have not been identified at this time and it’s unclear what charges each is facing. More arrests may also be made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.