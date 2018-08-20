Wickens to undergo surgery Monday evening

FORT WORTH, TX - JUNE 08: Robert Wickens, driver of the #6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda, stands on the grid following practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 8, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens will undergo surgery Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for a spinal injury, according to IndyCar.

Wickens sustained multiple injuries following a crash in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, August 19. Wickens and Ryan Hunter-Reay made contact in Turn 2, sending Wickens up and over Hunter-Reay’s car, spinning into the catch fence. He suffered injuries to his lower body and right arm in addition to his spine.

 

 

