Wickens to undergo surgery Monday evening
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens will undergo surgery Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for a spinal injury, according to IndyCar.
Wickens sustained multiple injuries following a crash in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, August 19. Wickens and Ryan Hunter-Reay made contact in Turn 2, sending Wickens up and over Hunter-Reay’s car, spinning into the catch fence. He suffered injuries to his lower body and right arm in addition to his spine.