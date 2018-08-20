Two boys die after being pulled from water at Indiana Dunes State Park

Posted 8:12 am, August 20, 2018, by

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for National Park Foundation)

CHESTERTON, Ind. — Authorities say two Chicago boys died after they were pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park in separate incidents.

The Porter County coroner’s office on Saturday identified one of the deceased as 10-year-old Joshua Torres. He was found face down in the water Saturday afternoon about 40 yards from the shoreline.

The second boy, a 14-year-old, was found in the water in the same area about an hour later.

The older boy was taken to Porter Regional Hospital and later airlifted to a children’s hospital at the University of Chicago.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources said he died early Sunday morning. His name was not immediately released.

Officials are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s