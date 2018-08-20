Storms in the works for Monday around central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday really has started off beautifully with upper 60s and a nice breeze, but clouds are building in ahead of a front. This afternoon will bring a few storms so pack your umbrella for later.

Morning will be dry for most of us. SW of Indianapolis could see storms as early as 10 a.m. with storms getting to the city around noon or later.

Don't forget your coffee this morning! The gloominess and storms may make our Monday seem just a little longer. Rain boots needed lunch and beyond.

Low pressure is sliding through and bringing rounds of rain to Indiana. Another storm or two will pass through your town tonight.

Tailgating will have a damper on it in the form of storms.

Monday and Tuesday don't look good, but check out that fantastic forecast for Wednesday and Thursday! Just beautiful. Enjoy!