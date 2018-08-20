× Showers will end across central Indiana Tuesday afternoon

A few showers will linger across central Indiana on Tuesday. Heavy rain fell overnight and as a cold front crosses the state this afternoon our rain threat will come to an end. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front and bring cooler air.

We’ll enjoy a preview of fall this week with dry weather and lower humidity.

Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies.

We’ll warm back into the mid-80s Friday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with higher humidity and a chance for scattered afternoon storms.

This has been a wet month so far.

Our Summer rainfall deficit continues to shrink.

The heavy rain expected overnight will wipe out our Summer rainfall deficit.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms this weekend.

Temperatures will be above normal this weekend.