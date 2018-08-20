× Police: Man found shot to death in middle of near east side street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on the city’s near east side.

Just before 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Lasalle St. near Michigan on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death in the middle of the street.

Police believe there was an argument and then the man was shot. They do not have a suspect in custody.

Earlier tonight, a male was found shot to death on the far east side.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.