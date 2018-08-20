× Pizza delivery driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 14-year-old Muncie girl

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a pizza delivery driver accused of critically injuring a 14-year-old girl in a weekend hit-and-run crash.

According to court documents, Devon Gaines, 23, faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Muncie police were dispatched to McGalliard Road and Marleon Drive around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in response to a pedestrian struck. They found the 14-year-old victim lying in the grassy median.

The teen said she couldn’t feel her legs and “just wanted to go to sleep.” She was taken to a local hospital, where doctors discovered she’d suffered a “pseudo tear of her aorta and a lacerated spleen,” court documents said.

The girl was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis and then transferred to Methodist Hospital for surgery.

Witnesses told police they were crossing McGalliard and heading home from Walmart when they heard a vehicle accelerating. They watched a car strike the victim, who went airborne and landed in the median. Witnesses said they didn’t believe the vehicle stopped and told police a red Dodge was involved.

On Sunday, officers received a phone call from the manager of a Pizza Hut store. The manager said one of her employees—later identified as Gaines—had been in the area of Saturday’s accident and had asked to leave work early due to “headlight issues.”

Officers responded to Pizza Hut at 2601 N. Wheeling Ave. where they located a Dodge Magnum with fresh damage on the driver’s side headlight and a dried muddy shoeprint on the driver’s side door.

Police later determined that the shoeprint on the door matched the shoe tread of the victim.

Gaines told investigators he was in the area of the accident and admitted the damage to his car was new. He believed he’d hit a sign or utility pole, according to court documents. He said he “went around and looked and was unable to locate what he had hit,” court documents said.

He then returned to work and informed his manager that he needed to leave. He didn’t report the accident or call dispatchers, Gaines said. He told police he’d “looked down at his phone” before striking something, according to court documents.

He also said he spent the day trying to find parts to repair his car.