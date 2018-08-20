Man in critical condition after shooting on near east side of Indianapolis

Posted 4:10 am, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:27AM, August 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is critically injured after a shooting early Monday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred near 21st and Sherman in the 2000 block of Adams Street around 1:45 p.m.

Police dispatchers received two calls—one caller reported hearing three to four shots, the other caller reported seven to eight shots.

Police found a man outside of his house and suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two women were inside the home, and detectives are speaking with them. Police say the women were asleep in the victim’s residence when the shooting happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s