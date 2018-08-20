× Man in critical condition after shooting on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is critically injured after a shooting early Monday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred near 21st and Sherman in the 2000 block of Adams Street around 1:45 p.m.

Police dispatchers received two calls—one caller reported hearing three to four shots, the other caller reported seven to eight shots.

Police found a man outside of his house and suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two women were inside the home, and detectives are speaking with them. Police say the women were asleep in the victim’s residence when the shooting happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.