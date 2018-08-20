Increased police presence at Franklin Central on Tuesday after non-credible threat is made

Posted 9:14 pm, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:22PM, August 20, 2018

Franklin Central High School (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials say there will be an increased police presence at Franklin Central High School due to a threat that was made on social media Monday evening.

Principal Chase Huotari said in a Facebook post that the threat has been determined not to be credible and the increased police presence is a purely a precautionary measure.

Huotari said the school’s police department and administration will continue to investigate the threat to determine who may be responsible for the post.

“It is unfortunate that someone has used social media to try and disrupt the educational process at Franklin Central,” wrote Huotari.

