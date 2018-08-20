× Hit & run traffic accident leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating what they’re calling a hit-and-run accident that left its victim in critical condition early Monday. A passing motorist saw the body in the roadway and called 911.

It happened in the 3200 block of W Kessler Blvd. N. Dr., where police discovered a man believed to be in his mid-60’s, lying in the northbound lanes. Investigators say the vehicle that struck the victim took off from the scene. Several pieces of the suspect’s vehicle were found in the roadway and investigators are working to determine a make and model.

The male victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.