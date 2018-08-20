Educators can get into Kings Island for free this weekend

Posted 7:20 pm, August 20, 2018, by

Kings Island

KINGS ISLAND, Ohio – Kings Island will be offering free admission to educators this weekend.

Teachers, faculty and staff can take advantage of the deal from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 26.

A valid school employee ID, or a valid teaching license with a photo ID, must be presented at Kings Island for a free admission ticket.

Educators may also purchase admission at a special price of $29.99 per ticket for up to six family members or friends at the park.

The Ohio amusement park is about a 2-hour drive from Indianapolis.

