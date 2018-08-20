× Digital marketing company plans to create 100 new jobs in Indy by 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a marketing software company plans to expand its Indianapolis operations.

The state of Indiana on Monday announced the plans by Cheetah Digital to create up to 100 new jobs by 2021.

The company opened its Indianapolis office last year and is expected to invest more than $2 million in its facility over the next five years. Cheetah Digital already has 50 full-time associates in Indiana. It plans to hire more sales professionals, customer support managers, software engineers and other technical staff.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Cheetah Digital up to $2.4 million in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. The city of Indianapolis also has approved up to $100,000 in performance-based training grants.