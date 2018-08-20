Devour Indy Summerfest is taking place now through September: Check out the deals!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s time for some of the best deals and eats of the summer!

Devour Indy Summerfest kicks off today featuring a variety of restaurants in the greater Indianapolis area.

The two-week summer dining event gives foodies the opportunity to take advantage of three-course, value-priced menus at more than one hundred of Indianapolis’ finest restaurants.

Over the next two weeks, restaurants will also be giving back to Riley Children’s Foundation. An option to participate in a charitable program, “Round Up for Riley” will be available.

This year, Devour Indy is welcoming more than 10 new restaurants including: Bluebeard; Bru Burger Noblesville; Bubs Burgers and Ice Cream; Capri Italian Restaurant; Conner’s Kitchen + Bar; Crispy Bird; Giordano’s Greenwood; Grindstone Public House; Hedge Row American Bistro; Mimi Blue Meatballs at the Fashion Mall; MOD Pizza; Next Door American Eatery; Oca at Sun King Distillery; Prodigy Burger; Tandoor & Tikka; and Tavern at the Point.

The event runs through Sept.1, giving you plenty of time to try out that restaurant you’ve been wanting to visit.

Check out the links below to see all the three-course restaurant offerings:

