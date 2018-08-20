× Colts launch ‘Breaking Barriers’ campaign to promote opportunity for all

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have launched a new campaign aimed at breaking down long-standing barriers and create justice for all.

The #BreakingBarriers campaign will involve Colts players, coaches and staff participating in efforts to foster community dialogue, improve police-community relations and to provide economic and educational opportunities. The efforts are being made to end discrimination.

Colts players are wearing #BreakingBarriers shirts to help launch the new effort during warm-ups of Monday night’s preseason game against the Ravens.

“We live in a great city, state, and country, but we all know there’s a lot of work to do to ensure that everyone has a level playing field and an opportunity to succeed in life,” said Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “By using the powerful platform of sports, the Colts can bring people together to help break down barriers and make a positive difference in the lives of others. It will take all of us.”

The effort will include three components:

Fostering community dialogue – This season, Colts players, coaches, and staff will continue to host and take part in events that bring that bring diverse groups of people together to have positive and productive conversations about important community issues.

– This season, Colts players, coaches, and staff will continue to host and take part in events that bring that bring diverse groups of people together to have positive and productive conversations about important community issues. Inspiring community members – Throughout the year, the Colts will continue to host and take part in activities that inspire Hoosiers to work toward the important goals of the effort. Last year, several players joined students from IPS and local police officers at the Peace Learning Center, the city’s award-winning organization that educates, inspires and empowers people to live peacefully.

– Throughout the year, the Colts will continue to host and take part in activities that inspire Hoosiers to work toward the important goals of the effort. Last year, several players joined students from IPS and local police officers at the Peace Learning Center, the city’s award-winning organization that educates, inspires and empowers people to live peacefully. Funding community initiatives – The Colts have created a new Social Justice Club Fund, which will support local nonprofits working in these important areas. The Colts organization will match contributions from current and former players up to $250,000. Colts players and staff will collaboratively determine the process, timeline, and guidelines for the fund.

“We are proud that the Colts organization is teaming with the players to help lift people up and bring folks together to take on the social and community issues that affect so many people,” said Colts defensive end Jabaal Sheard. “We can’t ignore these struggles. So players on this team are making a commitment to help make communities better for everybody, regardless of the color of their skin.”

The Colts also will grant awards from the Players’ Action Fund, which Colts players created last season to support non-profits that are working to break down barriers.

The Irsay family kicked off the fund last year with a $100,000 donation. For more information on #BreakingBarriers, visit Colts.com/AllofUs.