UPDATE: Authorities find missing squirrel hunter in good health in Hoosier National Forest

Posted 10:49 am, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:42AM, August 20, 2018

Photo of drone search from Wayne Township

MONROE County, Ind. – Authorities found a squirrel hunter who had been missing in the Hoosier National Forest.

George Kuntz, 71 of Indianapolis, went squirrel hunting on Sunday morning, but he never returned to the campground.

Concerned family members contacted DNR Law Enforcement, and a search was started. The area was searched overnight by emergency personnel on foot, by Indiana State Police helicopter and Wayne Township Fire Department drone.

The search continued Monday morning, and Kuntz was located after about 24 hours of searching.

The Indiana DNR says he got turned around in the woods. He was thirsty but in good health when they found him. Around 11 a.m.

