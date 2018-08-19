× Woman fatally stabbed on the near north side, suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — A female stabbing victim has died from her wounds Sunday night.

Just before 5:45 p.m.,IMPD responded to a call of a fight at the 2100 block of Boulevard Place. Police found the stabbed victim, and EMS transported her to the hospital in critical condition. She died later on at the hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Vickie Jackson on Monday.

On Monday, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Tashawanna Wilson in connection with Jackson’s death.

Anyone more with information about the stabbing should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.