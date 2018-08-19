Woman fatally stabbed on the near north side, suspect in custody

Posted 8:18 pm, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:26PM, August 19, 2018

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — A female stabbing victim has died from her wounds Sunday night.

Just before 5:45 p.m.,IMPD responded to a call of a fight at the 2100 block of Boulevard Place. Police found the stabbed victim, and EMS transported her to the hospital in critical condition. She died later on at the hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Vickie Jackson on Monday.

On Monday, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Tashawanna Wilson in connection with Jackson’s death.

Anyone more with information about the stabbing should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s