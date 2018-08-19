× ‘Voice of Colts’ Bob Lamey retires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts lost their voice Sunday. Literally.

Bob Lamey, the team’s long-time radio play-by-play man, announced his retirement.

He initially declined comment, but a source with knowledge of the situation said Lamey, 79, simply decided it was time to retire.

Lamey has been the so-called ‘Voice of the Colts’ since their relocation to Indianapolis in 1984. The only seasons he was silenced was in 1992-94, when the late Joe McConnell handled play-by-play duties.

Matt Taylor, the Colts’ manager of radio productions, will handle play-by-play duties on an interim basis, starting with Monday night’s game with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I have had a great deal of fun for 35 years, and it’s time,’’ Lamey said on Colts.com. “Great things and great people. I cannot thank Colts fans enough for their support through the years.

“I also owe the world to the Irsay family, particularly Jimmy. I’ve never worked for a better person or a ‘got-your-back’ boss like him. I will always bleed blue.’’

Irsay described Lamey as a “legend and icon, and his name is synonymous with Indianapolis Colts football.

“With his historic calls, familiar sayings and passion for football, he became part of the fabric of this entire community. No one has been more ‘Indianapolis’ than Bob Lamey. Even more so, he was very much a part of our team family, and he’s as dear to us as anyone who has ever worn the Horsehoe.’’

Reggie Wayne has been part of the Colts’ environment since the team selected him in the first round of the 2001 draft. He retired after the 2014 season and currently is serving as a volunteer coach with the receivers.

He’s appreciation of Lamey runs deep.

“He’s the best . . . and I mean the absolute best,’’ Wayne told Fox59/CBS 4 in a text. “True definition of a Colt . . . He always stood tall for the Colts organization.

“It never got tired of hearing him scream ‘TOUCHDOWN COLTS!!!’ Gonna be greatly missed. All I know if . . . Somebody has some HUGE shoes to fill.’’

This story will be updated.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.