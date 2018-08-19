Purdue students walk out Saturday night during comedian’s performance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A comedian who performed at Purdue University Saturday night is under fire after several students left his performance, citing sexual harassment.
Many students reportedly walked out and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the hashtag #AndyGrossisGross.
The university issued the following statement Sunday morning:
“On Saturday night, a comedian performed as part of our BGR student orientation closing session. Accounts differ as to what exactly happened on stage, but some portions of the performance were clearly inappropriate and contrary to the university’s values of respect and support for all. We will not work with this comedian again and are proud of our students who are standing up and voicing their concerns about the performance.”
Here seems to be an Instagram video of the incident.
This is very controversial…. #andygross#andygrosslive #andygrossisgross What is sexual harassment? Sexual harassment is unwelcome sexual behaviour that’s offensive, humiliating or intimidating. It can be written, verbal or physical, and can happen in person or online. Both men and women can be the victims of sexual harassment. When it happens at work, school or uni, it may amount to sex discrimination. What does it include? Sexual harassment can include someone: touching, grabbing or making other physical contact with you without your consent making comments to you that have a sexual meaning asking you for sex or sexual favours leering and staring at you displaying rude and offensive material so that you or others can see it making sexual gestures or suggestive body movements towards you cracking sexual jokes and comments around or to you questioning you about your sex life insulting you with sexual comments committing a criminal offence against you, such as making an obscene phone call, indecently exposing themselves or sexually assaulting you. https://au.reachout.com/articles/what-is-sexual-harassment This is sexual assault. "Definition of sexual assault : illegal sexual contact that usually involves force upon a person without consent or is inflicted upon a person who is incapable of giving consent (as because of age or physical or mental incapacity) or who places the assailant (such as a doctor) in a position of trust or authority" https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/sexual%20assault "Sexual assault is an act in which a person sexually touches another person without that person's consent, or coerces or physically forces a person to engage in a sexual actagainst their will. It is a form of sexual violence which includes rape (forced vaginal, anal or oral penetration or drug facilitated sexual assault), groping, child sexual abuse or the torture of the person in a sexual manner." https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexual_assault Thoughts? Opinions?