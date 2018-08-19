× Purdue students walk out Saturday night during comedian’s performance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A comedian who performed at Purdue University Saturday night is under fire after several students left his performance, citing sexual harassment.

Many students reportedly walked out and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the hashtag #AndyGrossisGross.

The university issued the following statement Sunday morning:

“On Saturday night, a comedian performed as part of our BGR student orientation closing session. Accounts differ as to what exactly happened on stage, but some portions of the performance were clearly inappropriate and contrary to the university’s values of respect and support for all. We will not work with this comedian again and are proud of our students who are standing up and voicing their concerns about the performance.”

I know I don’t have followers, but the message needs to be spread. “comedian” Andy Gross crossed the line. #AndyGrossIsGross please retweet — Jack Krudop (@krudop_jack) August 19, 2018

Proud to go to a University that stands for what they believe in. Boiler up. #AndyGrossIsGross — Linds ✞ (@LindseyHopping) August 19, 2018

pretty sure purdue students are willing to put our rivalry with iu on hold so that we can put all of our vengeful energy into ending andy gross’s career #AndyGrossisGross — leah (@lkline1998) August 19, 2018

Here seems to be an Instagram video of the incident.