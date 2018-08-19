Police: 19-year-old dead following Anderson double shooting

Posted 1:27 am, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:53PM, August 19, 2018

ANDERSON, Ind. – A 19-year-old succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning following a double shooting in Anderson on Saturday.

Police believe started as some kind of argument at one location, but continued to the 800 block of 12th Street.

There both parties involved exchanged gunfire where the 19-year-old male from Fortville was shot in the head. He was transported via medical helicopter to St. Vincent’s in Indianapolis.

The other victim is a 26-year-old man from Anderson, he was reportedly shot in the arm.

 

