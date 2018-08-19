× Noblesville couple accused with plotting ex-wife’s murder, arrested in New Jersey

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. – A Noblesville couple was arrests following a three-month investigation after being accused of plotting the murder of the husband’s ex-wife.

Narsan Lingala, 54. and Sandya Reddy, 51, were arrested and both charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder after alleging hiring an undercover officer to murder the New Jersey woman.

The FBI assisted in the three-month investigation. They were taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the town of Woodbridge.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities at 732-635-7700.