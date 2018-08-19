Noblesville couple accused with plotting ex-wife’s murder, arrested in New Jersey

Posted 6:08 pm, August 19, 2018, by

File photo

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. – A Noblesville couple was arrests following a three-month investigation after being accused of plotting the murder of the husband’s ex-wife.

Narsan Lingala, 54. and Sandya Reddy, 51, were arrested and both charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder after alleging hiring an undercover officer to murder the New Jersey woman.

The FBI assisted in the three-month investigation. They were taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the town of Woodbridge.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities at 732-635-7700.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s