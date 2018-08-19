Muncie teen struck by hit and run driver while walking

Posted 4:32 am, August 19, 2018, by

MUNCIE, Ind. –Muncie police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit and run accident Saturday night.

Witnesses told police that a car came upon a female who was walking on West McGalliard Road just after 10:00 p.m.

After hitting the female, the driver, believed to be in a red Dodge,  drove away from the scene. Police believe there might be some kind of missing headlight and front end damage to the car.

The victim was taken to an undisclosed medical facility and her condition has not been released as the investigation continues.

