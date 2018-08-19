× More than 100 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the 103rd homicide in 2018 this weekend. Between early Saturday morning and Sunday morning, IMPD responded to at least six shootings in the city and three of them were fatal.

The violent weekend began at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday. IMPD was called to Krave Event Complex in the 6400 block of W. Washinton St. on the report of shots fired. They found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He died later at the hospital. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, IMPD said a boy was in bed asleep when a vehicle approached the residence and opened fire, striking the house several times. This happened on the city’s north east side on East 36th Pl.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, IMPD located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, inside a vehicle near 16th and Indiana Ave. They believe the shooting happened somewhere else. Around 2:20 a.m. near Michigan St. and Rural St., officers found a person shot. They believe the victim was shot near East Ohio St. and Hendricks Pl. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, IMPD found a male with a gunshot wound in a vehicle and he was pronounced dead on-scene. A few hours later around 6 a.m., IMPD says a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to a shots fired call on Columbia Avenue and they are working to determine if that is where the victim was shot.

Families are noticing the spike in violence and many are fed up. Some said they plan to move out of their neighborhoods.

“I am moving out of here Friday. I am gone. I am out of here because it is getting worse and worse,” said Kevin McDuffie.

McDuffie has lived near Nimitz Dr. for six years. He felt shootings are becoming all too common. He thought the problem would get better if the drugs were off the streets.

Susie Diaz has four kids and police believe one of Sunday’s shootings happened hear her home. She also hopes to move soon.

“I am totally fed up because sooner or later it is going to be an innocent. It could be me or my kids,” she said.

So far this year, there have been 103 homicides in Indianapolis. This time last year, it was 96.

On Sunday night, Indy Ten Point Coalition, clergy and IMPD worked together at a summer block part on Doctor M.L.K Jr. St so people could be safe and have fun.

“Because of the block parties and the jazz in the park, people just want to come to the area and unfortunately, two of the last three years we have had incidents that have costed us the lives of four young people and two others injured,” said Rev. Charles Harrison.

Other concerned residents like Diaz hope witnesses come forward and help police solve these crimes. IMPD is finding sometimes witnesses do not cooperate and in some cases will not even tell police their name. They said it’s frustrating and it makes it harder for investigators to solve these cases.

If you know anything about the shootings over the weekend, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.