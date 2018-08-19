IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will Indiana voters view the latest controversies at the White House? And how great of an impact will Sen. Joe Donnelly's vote on the President's Supreme Court pick play in this year's race for Senate?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Rob Burgess, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy and Jamar Cobb-Dennard discuss this week's top stories including the race for Senate, the Supreme Court nomination fight, and the brewing feud between President Trump and his former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

We also discuss the controversy at Roncalli High School, and the calls for a change in state law after a guidance counselor was suspended because of her same-sex marriage.

In the video below, see more of our interview with the lawmaker proposing the legislation, State Rep. Dan Forestal (D-Indianapolis):