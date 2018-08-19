Ex-sports doctor Nassar moved to another prison facility

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar (R) speaks to attorney after arriving in court to listen to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to another federal prison facility.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website on Sunday shows the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor is at the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City. He had been imprisoned in Tucson, Arizona.
Nassar’s attorneys said last month he was assaulted within hours of being placed in the general population at the Arizona federal prison.
Ralph Miller, a retired federal prisons worker who specialized in sex offender designations, tells The Detroit News the transfer is likely due to the assault.
Nassar pleaded guilty in two cases to molesting women and girls who sought treatment. He’s serving decades in prison and likely will never be released.