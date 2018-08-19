Double shooting in Anderson has police searching for answers

ANDERSON, Ind. –Anderson police are still investigating a double shooting from late Saturday night just after 11:00 p.m. that police believe started as some kind of argument at one location but continued to the 800 block of 12th Street.

There both parties involved exchanged gunfire where one male was shot in the head. He was transported via medical helicopter to St. Vincent’s in Indianapolis where his condition is listed as serious.

The other person involved sustained a superficial injury.

Police are actively looking for a black teen as the investigation continues.

 

