Suspended Indy priest sentenced to one year home detention, probation for domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first priest who was married within the Indianapolis Archdiocese was sentenced to 1 year of home detention after he was found guilty on three counts related to domestic violence.

Father Luke Reese, who has been suspended from Holy Rosary since the allegations broke in Sept. 2017, was sentenced Friday to one year of home detention with a year of probation to follow.

Back in June, he was found guilty on the level 5 felony count of criminal confinement with bodily injury. He was also found guilty on misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Reese was found not guilty on felony counts of criminal confinement where a vehicle is used and kidnapping where committed by using a vehicle.

Documents show his wife told police Reese made her kneel at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church’s altar, said he could choke her, slammed her into a wall and hit her head against their vehicle before leaving.

She then said he tore up her outfits and forced her to have sex with him.

Reese became the first married priest in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis when he was ordained in June 2016.