Remains of Fort Wayne sailor at Pearl Harbor identified

Posted 8:17 am, August 18, 2018

Pear Harbor attack file photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Officials say the remains of a U.S. Navy sailor from Fort Wayne who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified and will be buried Tuesday in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Arthur Glenn was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft and capsized. The Dec. 7, 1941, attack occurred on Glenn’s 43rd birthday.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen aboard the Oklahoma.

The agency says Glenn’s remains were identified through DNA analysis, which matched his family, as well as dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence.

