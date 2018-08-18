High school varsity football scores

‘Pumpkin’ on the road to recovery after being shot

Posted 12:18 pm, August 18, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local dog is on the road to recovery after being shot on Thursday.

Pumpkin was rushed to IndyHumane from IACS after good Samaritans found her and called for help instantly.

Because of that, the staff at IndyHuman was able to save Pumpkin’s life.

She had to endure a lot of pain along the way, the bullet went “through and through” and reportedly caused a lot of damage. They performed a procedure where they drained her chest and repaired her diaphragmatic hernia.

IndyHumane is asking the public for donations for her continued critical care, which is estimated at $900.

Visit here to help Pumpkin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s