'Pumpkin' on the road to recovery after being shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local dog is on the road to recovery after being shot on Thursday.

Pumpkin was rushed to IndyHumane from IACS after good Samaritans found her and called for help instantly.

Because of that, the staff at IndyHuman was able to save Pumpkin’s life.

She had to endure a lot of pain along the way, the bullet went “through and through” and reportedly caused a lot of damage. They performed a procedure where they drained her chest and repaired her diaphragmatic hernia.

IndyHumane is asking the public for donations for her continued critical care, which is estimated at $900.

Visit here to help Pumpkin.