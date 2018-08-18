High school varsity football scores

Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Boone County

Posted 7:52 am, August 18, 2018

LEBANON, Ind. — A Pennsylvania murder suspect is behind bars after being arrested at a hotel in Lebanon.

49-year-old Edward Heck from Williamsport, PA was wanted on a warrant for criminal homicide. Williamsport detectives notified the Lebanon Police Department that Heck was staying at the Americas Best Value Inn on West State Road 32.

The Boone County Special Response Team was called in to assist, and Heck was taken into custody just after 10:30 p.m. They also arrested 33-year-old Kenneth W Smith of Williamsport, PA.

Both men were taken to the Lebanon Police Department to be interviewed. Heck is currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania and Smith was released after being interviewed.

