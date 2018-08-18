× Local non-profit opening orphan care village in Africa

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Global Orphan Foundation, a non-profit based out of Indianapolis, will be opening an orphan care village in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Bolingo Village will giving children not only the food and shelter they need to survive, but also the childhood they deserve.

DR Congo is home to an estimated 5 million orphaned children.

Bolingo Village will also benefit the surrounding community with the inclusion of a medical clinic, employment opportunities, classes in our community center, and a safe water source.

Construction began in Sept. 2017 and is expected to be completed in January 2019. The first children will take up residence in February 2019.

A 20-acre farm will produce food for the residents as well as provide financial support for the village. Future phases will bring education buildings,

more houses and additional administrative buildings.

“We want to revolutionize the standard of care for orphaned children in Congo and provide them with all the tools to become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Executive Director Nicole Brandt.

