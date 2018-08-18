High school varsity football scores

Juvenile shot and wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on city’s north east side

Posted 4:27 am, August 18, 2018, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS–A male juvenile is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in an apparent drive-by shooting incident on the city’s north east side.

It happened in the 8100 block of E. 36th Place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police report that the boy was in bed asleep when a vehicle approached the residence and opened fire, striking the house several times. At least one of those bullets hit the victim, who was transported in stable condition to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police are seeking a suspect or suspects.

