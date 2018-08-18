High school varsity football scores

Crocodiles found eating man’s body at luxury Cancun golf course

Posted 12:46 pm, August 18, 2018, by

CANCUN, Mexico – Authorities found a man’s body being eaten by crocodiles at a Mexican golf course Friday, according to Noticaribe.

The body was found floating in a lagoon near the 18th hole at the private Iberostar Golf Club Cancun, part of an upscale resort in the tourist zone of the city.

Hotel staff members called police around 6 p.m. to report the grisly scene, according to Novedades Quintana Roo. Police and local officials are still investigating; the cause of death is not yet known.

The man hasn’t been identified as of Friday evening, according to Noticaribe. He was found wearing only tennis shoes and blue pants.

The small body of water where the body was found connects to the much larger Nichupté Lagoon.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s