Bullets pierce an East Side home striking a teen in his sleep

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An east side teen is recovering after being shot in his sleep. It happened on 36th place where police said a bullet went through his home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is calling it a drive by shooting. Neighbors said the sound of the shots echoed through the homes on the street making it difficult to determine where the bullets were coming from.

Police said the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Neighbors said violence in the area is on the rise. Just a few blocks away on the corner of Tiffany Drive and Penway Street, there is a telephone poll covered in stuffed animals. It signifies a young life lost to violence. There have been multiple deaths on that corner over the past year, and neighbors are getting tired of the pain.

“Instead of asking your Mom for Jordans ask her for a lawnmower," James Graham said, giving his advice to younger generations on ways to fill their time and make money, “Try and install some things like that into the young men that are walking around with nothing to do.”

Police believe the shooting is not random, but the boy told them he doesn't know anyone who would target him.