Authorities: 1 dead after vehicle runs into semi-truck on northwest side

Posted 3:08 pm, August 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:20PM, August 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a fatal accident on the northwest side.

Just after 2:15 p.m., officials were dispatched near the intersection of 79th St.  and Georgetown Rd. on the report of a serious accident with entrapment.

A vehicle reportedly ran into the back of a semi-truck which was stopped southbound at the intersection.. Authorities say a victim has passed away as a result of the accident.

The semi-driver was not inured. The intersection is closed for another hour.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

