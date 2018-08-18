8-year-old Indiana boy saves his little brother from dog attack

Posted 5:30 pm, August 18, 2018, by

Photo courtesy NW Times

MUNSTER, Ind. — Northwest Indiana police say an 8-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother from a dog attack suffered numerous bites in the rescue.

Sacha Pchelenkov jumped to action Wednesday when he saw his mother trying to pull a large pit bull off his 2-year-old brother, Micha Moore.

Sacha grabbed the dog outside the family’s Munster home, allowing his brother to escape unharmed. But the dog and another pit bull then pounced on Sacha, who suffered bite wounds to his thigh and face and numerous scratches.

Police Lt. Ed Strbjak says a neighbor chased the dogs away with a bat and they’re now in quarantine.

Sacha’s mother, Tatiana Moore, tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he showed courage because he’s afraid of dogs. She says “he took action, even if it hurt.”

