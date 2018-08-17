Wahlburgers restaurant expected to open in Indianapolis next summer

Posted 8:23 am, August 17, 2018

Donnie Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg, City councilman Mark Treyger and Brooklyn Chamber President Carlo Scissura cut the ribbon to the new Wahlburgers Coney Island (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Wahlburgers)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular burger chain based out of Boston, Massachusetts is coming to Indianapolis.

Wahlburgers is owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who is a chef.

Gabe Schuman, a spokesperson for Michigan-based developer Alrig USA which is partnering with Wahlburgers, confirmed to FOX59 that a location will open in central Indiana in the summer of 2019.

Schuman says a site has been selected, however, he would not confirm at this time what the site is.

The restaurant was founded in 2011, and it’s the focus of a reality TV series on A&E with the same name.

The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, housemade condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.

As of right now, the closest Wahlburgers are in Cincinnati and Detroit

