× Health officials say customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at downtown Indy restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Health officials say customers at a downtown Indianapolis restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Anyone who dined at Fresco Italian Café on the Canal, 340 W. Michigan St., on Monday, August 6 is urged to get the hepatitis A vaccine.

According to the Marion County Public Health Department, “Fresco Italian Café has maintained appropriate food service standards and has cooperated with recommendations and will continue to maintain these standards.”

The hepatitis A vaccine can prevent the disease if you get it within two weeks of exposure.

The Marion County Public Health Department is offering this vaccine for free at its district health offices to anyone who visited the restaurant and ate food or drank beverages on August 6. These diners are within the window for receiving the benefits of a vaccine through Monday, August 20. A list of district health offices can be found here.

The Marion County Public Health Department will also offer the Hepatitis A vaccine on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. on a walk-in basis at its Meadows Clinic, 3901 Meadows Drive.

Indiana and some surrounding states are currently experiencing higher than normal cases of hepatitis A. This action is being issued out of an abundance of caution for the public’s health. Management of the restaurant supports the health department’s plan to make a public notification to ensure the health and safety of its customers, which remains a priority for all involved.

Hepatitis A is caused by a virus that inflames the liver is spread via fecal-oral transmission. Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain

Fever

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Not all infected persons will exhibit all of these symptoms, and some – especially children – may have no symptoms at all. However, all infected persons can transmit the disease to others.

The Marion County Health Department encourages all individuals to watch for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A and contact their health care provider immediately if any symptoms are present.

Anyone with questions about their risk of possible exposure should call the Marion County Public Health Department at (317) 221-2012.