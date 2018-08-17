× Police searching for missing Indianapolis man who suffers from dementia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Willie Hicks, 67, was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue, near Emerson Avenue and East 35th Street.

Hicks is described as 5’10”, 187 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He walks with a limp due to a foot injury. A description of what Hicks was last wearing was not provided.

Anyone with information about Hicks is asked to call 317-327-6160, or 311 from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).