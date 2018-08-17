Police greet students at Fishers elementary school with high-fives every Friday

Posted 10:32 am, August 17, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

FISHERS, Ind. – It’s “High-Five Friday” in Fishers! Today, a dozen officers with the Fishers Police Department visited Lantern Road Elementary School to greet the students with high-fives as they got off the school bus.

This is the first year the police department is doing this, and Lt. Mike Johnson says so far it has been a success!

“The biggest piece of the puzzle in keeping our kids safe is knowing the kids and building relationships with them. And this is a big piece of that and a step in that direction,” Johnson said.

Fishers police are going to do it each week they’re invited to a school, and right now they have several more “High-Five Fridays” scheduled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s