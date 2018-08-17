× Police detain Columbus North student after social media school threat

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police took a Columbus North High School student into custody following a social media threat.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were notified about the potential threat on Aug. 7, the night before school was scheduled to start. A photo on social media showed someone holding what appeared to be a gun.

Someone saw the post and reported it to a teacher. The teacher then contacted the police department, police said. Police tracked down the person responsible—a 16-year-old Columbus North student—and determined the weapon was a pellet gun.

The student told police it “was all a joke.” Officers confiscated the pellet gun and took the student to the youth detention center on a misdemeanor intimidation charge.

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation released the following statement about the case: