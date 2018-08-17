× Finally a break from rain for central Indiana

Central Indiana has received 1-3″ of rain over the past 72 hours as a stubborn area of low pressure sat over the region.

After three consecutive days with rain our weather will improve over the next 24 hours as that low moves east. We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered showers Saturday but most of the day will be dry.

We’ll get a break from wet weather on Sunday when sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected.

Our break from rain will be short-lived as another area of low pressure will settle in early next week. More rain and t-storms are likely early next week. Severe storms will be possible Monday and rain will continue through Tuesday.

We’ve had rain for the past three days

Our large Summer rainfall deficit has been wiped out.

We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered showers Saturday.

Expect a dry, warmer Sunday.

Another round of rain will move in for Monday.

Severe storms will be possible Monday.

Rain will continue through Tuesday.