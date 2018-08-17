Eastbound I-70 closed near Hendricks-Morgan county line due to fatal crash involving van, semi

Posted 8:36 pm, August 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33PM, August 17, 2018

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash involving a van and a semi has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near State Road 39.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says one person has died and multiple others have been injured as a result of the crash along the Hendricks-Morgan county line.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as they travel east on the interstate near mile marker 55.1.

The closure is expected to last until about 10:20 p.m. Friday, according INDOT.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

