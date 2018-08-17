Audio details moments after Noblesville school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – We're now getting a minute by minute account of how the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School unfolded.

Friday, CBS4 obtained police dispatch audio from the day of the shooting, which injured 13-year-old student Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman.

The audio reveals a school resource officer had the 13-year-old suspect in handcuffs just three minutes after the first call went out.

Here's a look at the timeline from the morning of May 25:

At 9:07, dispatchers first notified police.

Seconds later, the dispatcher provided the location of the shooting.

By 9:08, the dispatcher knew the name of the suspect.

Seconds later, school resource officer Michael Steffen radioed that he was searching for the shooter.

By 9:10, Steffen said the shooter was contained.

At that, time he called for medical assistance for Whistler.

Dozens of officers then reported they were on the way to the scene.

Both victims of the shooting survived. The suspect is facing 11 juvenile charges and won’t be charged as an adult.