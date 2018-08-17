× All adoption fees waived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re looking to adopt a pet in central Indiana, this Saturday may be the day to take the plunge.

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is waiving all adoption fees on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and heartworm testing.

The deal is part of Clear the Shelters, an event which gives families the opportunity to adopt an animal in need and support local shelters.

IACS says it has 232 animals available for adoption. If you want to take a look at all of IACS’ adoptable pets before visiting the shelter, click here.

The shelter is located at 2600 S Harding St, Indianapolis.