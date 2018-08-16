× Whether you love brunch, craft beer or sausage, there’s a festival fit for you this weekend in Indy

Late Night on Main

Main Street, Carmel (Arts and Design District)

Come and party in the District, late night style! Head to Main Street in the Carmel Arts & Design District for a night of fun! Businesses, restaurants and your favorite party spots will be burning the midnight oil to welcome you! Come early and enjoy dinner al fresco, do some shopping and enjoy live music by Jennie Devoe. Plus, it’s FREE to attend.

“Baby Got Brunch”

Pavilion at Pan Am, Downtown

The second-annual “Baby Got Brunch” brunch festival is this Saturday from 10 am- 2 pm at the Pavilion at Pan Am downtown. There will be 25 chef-driven vendors competing in 5 categories of brunch fare, i.e., “Waffles”, “Eggs”, “Bacon”, “Biscuits & Gravy” and “Sweets”. There will also be a build-your-own bloody Mary bar, 2 mimosa bars, a latte art competition, donut wall, live music and more. Proceeds will go toward the Patachou Foundation, which helps combat childhood hunger in Indianapolis. This adults-only event

St. Thomas Aquinas SausageFest

Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

The 14th annual St. Thomas Aquinas SausageFest is happening this Friday and Saturday from 5:30 pm- midnight. The event features beer from Sun King brewery, sausage from L.E. Kincaid and Sons meat market, plus live music and various local vendors providing delicious food and dessert choices. There will be also be a wine garden for the over-21 crowd. Kids can enjoy a bounce house, games, a cake walk, and face painting; plus a Teen Zone for older kids.

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are true music legends, who’ve been awarded nearly every industry award and honor for their incomparable catalog of hits and activism, among them multiple Grammys, American Music Awards and VMA’s, plus two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, and a knighthood for Stewart; and an Emmy and Tony Award for Lauper. Now they are teaming up for a North American tour which makes a stop at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

Chevrolet Free Stage Concerts

Indiana State Fairgrounds

It’s the final week of the Indiana State Fair which also means the final week of free shows on the Chevy Free Stage. This weekend will feature performances by Here Comes the Mummies on Friday, Robby Krieger and The Doors on Saturday and Kirk Franklin headlines the Gospel Music Festival on Sunday. All shows kick off at 7:30 pm are free with State Fair admission.

Hops & Flip Flops Craft Beer Festival

Daredevil Brewing, Speedway

The 5th Annual Hops & Flip Flops Craft Beer Festival is happening this from 1-5 pm on Saturday at Daredevil Brewing on Speedway’s Main Street. This adults-only event features 25 local, regional and national craft breweries, an all-ages 5K, live music and food trucks. Proceeds benefit local charities and organizations including Brackets For Good, Speedway Lions Club and Speedway Trails.

